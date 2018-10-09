PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified the 21-year-old man killed in a shooting in southeast Portland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Izryl Johnson was found shot on Southeast 94th Avenue on Sunday night and later died at the scene.
Portland police say no suspects were found at the scene. It’s not immediately clear what precipitated the shooting.
Police have not announced any arrests or suspects related to the shooting.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Alaska GOP to weigh potential action against Murkowski
- Major climate report describes a strong risk of crisis as early as 2040
- Donald Trump's decade-long buying spree defied norms and tapped an unusual source
- UN's Nikki Haley to leave in latest Trump shake-up VIEW
- Former first daughter Barbara Bush gets married
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com