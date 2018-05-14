CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming authorities have identified a man killed last week in south Cheyenne as 61-year-old Joseph S. Tortolito.
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department says that Tortolito, of Cheyenne, was shot several times. His body was found in a junk pile.
A woman who called police to report the shooting last Friday and who was slightly wounded was identified as 33-year-old Kristen Smith, of Cheyenne.
The sheriff’s department says it has a person of interest in the incident who is currently being held on unrelated charges.
