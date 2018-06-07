Share story

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police have released the name of a man killed by a sport utility vehicle on a city sidewalk.

Police say 40-year-old Paul Winter was struck while roller-blading around noon Tuesday on Cordova Street between Ninth and 10th avenues.

Police questioned the woman driving the SUV. In a release Wednesday, they said charges will hinge on results of toxicology tests.

Officers driving to assist in a stolen vehicle investigation said Tuesday they saw the SUV move recklessly south on Cordova Street.

Officers said the SUV drove onto the sidewalk, struck Winter and continue past officers investigating the stolen vehicle.

Emergency responders declared Winter dead at the scene.

