CHILMARK, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say have publicly identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Martha’s Vineyard earlier this week.

Chilmark police say 39-year-old Lynn Murphy Jr. was riding his motorcycle Tuesday night when it left the roadway and crashed into a telephone pole and trees. The Cape Cod Times reports Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chilmark police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

Police said Wednesday that Murphy Jr. was the son of the late Lynn Murphy, who served as the inspiration for the character Quint in the movie “Jaws.”

