DERBY, Conn. (AP) — Police have identified the driver killed in a two-vehicle highway crash in Derby.

Investigators say 36-year-old Christopher Etes, of Sandy Hook, crashed into a box truck on Route 34 early Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 52-year-old driver of the truck was hospitalized but is expected to survive his injuries.

Preliminary findings indicate the Etes was at fault, but police continue to investigate.