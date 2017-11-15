Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A body found this week in the Maine city of Portland has been identified as a man reported missing.

Portland police said Wednesday that a medical examiner had confirmed the remains found were those of 57-year-old Edward Blumenthal of Portland. The body was found Tuesday near the Fore River by a utility worker.

Blumenthal had been reported missing in September.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of his death.

