PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A body found this week in the Maine city of Portland has been identified as a man reported missing.
Portland police said Wednesday that a medical examiner had confirmed the remains found were those of 57-year-old Edward Blumenthal of Portland. The body was found Tuesday near the Fore River by a utility worker.
Blumenthal had been reported missing in September.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of his death.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots