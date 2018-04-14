BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Burlington say they have identified a body as a woman from the city who was reporting missing months ago.

The Burlington Free Press reports 57-year-old Patricia Rooney was reported missing from her home in Burlington on Dec. 14. Police in the city say her body was found on Wednesday.

Police said Friday they have positively identified Rooney’s body in conjunction with the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say the cause of death is still being investigated, but foul play is not suspected in the case.