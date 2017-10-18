WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a pregnant woman was among the four people killed in a collision with a speeding car.

The office said in a news release Wednesday that the driver of the speeding vehicle was 30-year-old Joshua Summers of Baltimore. Authorities say Summers, who also used the name Joshua Devine, was driving about 100 mph (161 kph) Tuesday.

Authorities say a deputy tried to stop car, but the car went was out of sight. The deputy then came upon the crash.

Summers and the three people in the other car were killed.

Deputies say the driver of the other car, 19-year-old Brittany Livesay of Union Bridge, was pregnant. Also killed in the crash were 20-year-old Kirk Callis Jr. of Hampstead and 19-year old-Breanna Evans of Union Bridge.