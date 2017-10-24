GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Police have identified the three people who died in a vehicle that veered off a road and into a lake.

The Greeley Tribune reports that 30-year-old Victor Galvan and 19-year-olds Michael James Marshall and Juan Jose Gutierrez died in the crash on Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene in Greeley to find a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder submerged in about 50 feet (15.24 meters) of water.

The Greeley Fire Department Dive Team recovered the three men, who were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen on Oct. 5 and two of the men killed had criminal histories.

Officials found no evidence of the vehicle braking on the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

