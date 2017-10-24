GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Police have identified the three people who died in a vehicle that veered off a road and into a lake.
The Greeley Tribune reports that 30-year-old Victor Galvan and 19-year-olds Michael James Marshall and Juan Jose Gutierrez died in the crash on Monday.
Officers arrived at the scene in Greeley to find a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder submerged in about 50 feet (15.24 meters) of water.
The Greeley Fire Department Dive Team recovered the three men, who were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
Police say the vehicle was reported stolen on Oct. 5 and two of the men killed had criminal histories.
Officials found no evidence of the vehicle braking on the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.
___
Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com