ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities have released the identities of three men who were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 91 in Connecticut.
Connecticut State Police say the Sunday wreck killed 19-year-old Taahir Harris, of Southington; 20-year-old Kerion Rogers, of Bristol; and 18-year-old Moses Negron, of New Britain.
The driver was identified as 20-year-old Christopher Arturo Vega, of Plainville, who was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the car was headed south on I-91 in Enfield when it veered off the road and struck a tree shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon Go cashierless convenience store opens to the public in Seattle VIEW
- Are you ready? Here comes a deluge of rain, snow across Western Washington
- Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami VIEW
- Amazon Go draws crowds: How does it work? Answers to questions on the new retail store
- Analysis | Why did the Seahawks move on from Kris Richard as defensive coordinator? A look at the numbers
No criminal charges have been issued in the crash. Police say it is under investigation.