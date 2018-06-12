WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified the victims of two weekend homicides in Wichita.

Police say 68-year-old Leroy Hudson, of Wichita, was fatally stabbed Friday night after stopping his truck in a street. A 53-year-old man who is suspected of stabbing Hudson after a disturbance has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police say the suspect drove off in Hudson’s truck after stabbing him.

Police also identified 37-year-old Isaac Lewis as the man killed Sunday morning at a bar. A 28-year-old woman also was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

A 36-year-old man spotted running from the nightclub has been booked him into jail under suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drugs.