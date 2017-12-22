MERIDIAN, Idaho — Police in southwestern Idaho say they are searching for a male intruder who has allegedly left women’s underwear on the front porches of his victim’s houses.
Officials with the Meridian Police said Friday a family notified officers earlier this week that an unknown intruder had entered their home but ran away after a family member went downstairs once their dogs started barking.
The family told police that they’ve had women’s underwear left on their porch four separate times since November, including on the day of the break in. The family didn’t notify police until Monday because they thought it was a prank.
On Thursday, Meridian Police then responded to an attempted burglary where a woman told officers she had found a pair of women’s underwear on her doorknob the day before.
Police are currently investigating and ask the public to report any similar incidents.