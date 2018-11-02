MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Police say the parents of a 7-year-old trick-or-treating in southwestern Idaho found rat poison among their child’s candy.

The Meridian Police Department in a statement Thursday is warning parents whose children went trick-or-treating on Wednesday in the Presidential subdivision to check their child’s candy.

Police say the child doesn’t remember which house distributed the poison in a small, yellow bag marked as rat poison.

Police say there are no suspects.