MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Police say the parents of a 7-year-old trick-or-treating in southwestern Idaho found rat poison among their child’s candy.
The Meridian Police Department in a statement Thursday is warning parents whose children went trick-or-treating on Wednesday in the Presidential subdivision to check their child’s candy.
Police say the child doesn’t remember which house distributed the poison in a small, yellow bag marked as rat poison.
Police say there are no suspects.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Doomed Lion Air Boeing 737 had airspeed failure on prior flight
- Bare buns: Half-naked woman falls through Cook Out ceiling
- Flight recorder found after crash in Java Sea VIEW
- Startling new research finds large buildup of heat in the oceans, suggesting a faster rate of global warming
- Oprah, Trump, Obama: Georgia's star-studded closing act