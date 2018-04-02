DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 71-year-old woman whose body was found in her home on the north side of Des Moines.
Police identified her as Nancy Heimbaugh.
Officers were called Friday afternoon to the home for a report of a death, which police have deemed suspicious. No arrests have been reported.
Police have not said how Heimbaugh died. An autopsy was ordered
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- A child abductee's journey back
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- Taliban, using night-vision devices, step up deadly strikes after dark
Police say the woman’s car was missing from her home when officers arrived but it was later found elsewhere.