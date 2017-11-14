OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who died in a fire at a homeless camp last week.

Oregon City police said Tuesday that one of its officers was on patrol early Nov. 8 when he saw the fire that engulfed a homeless camp and trees on a hillside near the Abernethy Bridge.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the body of 45-year-old Rachael Renee Edwards was found inside a shelter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.