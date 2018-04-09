WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say a murder-suicide in Warwick over the weekend apparently stemmed from a roommate dispute.
The victims discovered Saturday morning were identified by police Monday as 58-year-old Joseph Schlink and 54-year-old Donna Dutton.
Police say it appears as if Schlink shot Dutton in the head and then took his own life. Their bodies were found in different areas of the house. Police also found a .22 caliber rifle at the scene.
Authorities say Schlink rented the home and took in Dutton a couple of months ago because he was behind on the rent.
Police say the two apparently did not get along and officers had responded to the home twice in March.