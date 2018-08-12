ATLANTA (AP) — Police at Georgia State have identified two men involved in a shooting outside of one of the university’s dorms.

GSU police Chief Joseph Spillane tells news outlets former student Nikari Elder was wounded in the early Saturday shooting. The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Musleem Jones, who is charged with aggravated assault. Jones isn’t a student.

Spillane says Elder, Jones and two other people were sitting in a car near the dorm following a night of clubbing. He says they had stopped to talk to a pedestrian about drugs.

He says Jones then shot at Elder, who suffered wounds to his face and neck. Elder was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known. Spillane says a gun and marijuana were recovered from the car.

It’s unclear if Jones has a lawyer.