SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified a Salem couple who died when their motorcycle was hit by a driver accused running a red light while drunk.
Salem police said Monday that 34-year-old Logan Wilson and 32-year-old Jessica Wilson died at Salem Hospital after Sunday’s fiery crash.
The Statesman Journal reports that the other driver — 40-year-old Eduardo de la Lima Vargas of Hubbard — was arrested on charges of manslaughter, drunken driving and other charges.
According to police, Vargas’ blood-alcohol content was .10 percent when his truck ran a light. The truck was pulling an occupied horse trailer. Responders rescued the horses.
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com