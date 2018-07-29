ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — Maryland police have released the name of the officer who shot and wounded a man brandishing a comb initially reported to be a weapon.
The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that Aberdeen Police identified the officer as Cpl. James Evans.
Authorities say Evans shot 23-year-old Tyler J. Winkler multiple times Friday after Winkler had threatened to kill an apartment complex’s employee. A police statement says authorities received reports Winkler was armed with a “knife or edged weapon” that turned out to be a rat tail comb.
Police spokesman Lt. William Reiber say police had used a stun gun on the man, but that had no effect and then he charged at officers and was shot.
Winkler was hospitalized in critical condition.
Police say Evans has been placed on paid administrative leave.
