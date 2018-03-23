BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana have identified a man who died after exchanging gunfire with another man during an altercation outside a laundromat.

Baton Rouge spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release Thursday 23-year-old Joel Fealing exchanged gunfire with an unnamed 29-year-old during an altercation in the laundromat parking lot. The 29-year-old is expected to survive.

The Advocate reports McKneely said the two men met each other to conduct “some type of drug transaction” and were sitting in a car together when they started fighting and then shot each other.

The other man got out of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg and walked about a block before collapsing from his injuries. Fealing was shot in the buttocks and died during surgery.

An investigation is ongoing.

