JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified a man shot to death earlier this week at an intersection in north St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 27-year-old Jeremy Edwards was found about 9:30 a.m. Thursday lying in the road at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard in Jennings.

Police say he had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking the public for any information on the case. No arrests had been announced by Saturday.

