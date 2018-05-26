JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified a man shot to death earlier this week at an intersection in north St. Louis County.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 27-year-old Jeremy Edwards was found about 9:30 a.m. Thursday lying in the road at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard in Jennings.
Police say he had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are asking the public for any information on the case. No arrests had been announced by Saturday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk VIEW
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
- Inside a semitruck in Nebraska, troopers found enough fentanyl to kill 26 million people
- Border Patrol agent kills woman who crossed border illegally in Texas, authorities say
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com