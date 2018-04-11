PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle accident on the Carefree Highway.

They say 46-year-old Howard Evans was riding his motorcycle about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when it collided with a raised median.

Police say the motorcyclist veered into traffic and was struck by a vehicle.

They say Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

The unidentified driver remained at the accident scene and police say impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor.