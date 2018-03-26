SANDY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have identified the victim and suspect in a fatal shooting in Sandy, Oregon.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that 56-year-old Roxanne Martin is charged with murder in the death of 67-year-old Norman Terrill. She has been booked into the county jail.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded Saturday after the woman texted a family member to say she had shot and killed a man inside a home. A SWAT team was called when the suspect refused to the leave the home. She eventually surrendered after exchanging text messages with emergency dispatchers.

It’s unknown if Martin has a lawyer or will wait for a court-appointed attorney.

_____

This story has been corrected to show Martin is 56 years old.