MANCHESTER, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife as an apparent murder-suicide.

Troopers responded to a 911 call Saturday about a shooting that had taken place in a Manchester home. They found the bodies of 82-year-old Clyde Shue and his 62-year-old wife, Kimberly. The wife was found in her bed and the husband was located in a mudroom with a handgun by his side.

Police say Clyde Shue made the 911 call.