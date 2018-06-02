COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Police in central Maryland are investigating after a discovery of human skeletal remains.
Howard County Police said Saturday that the remains were found by a landscape worker Friday afternoon in a wooded area in Columbia.
Officers were called and were able to confirm that the remains were human.
The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Police said they had no information on the identity of the deceased or how long the remains had been there.