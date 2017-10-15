PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found on a Florida beach are likely from a missing swimmer who disappeared earlier in the week.
The Florida Times-Union reports that the remains were found on Sunday at Ponte Vedra Beach.
The St. Johns County medical examiner is working to determine the identity of the remains.
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Dale Robert Kopf of St. Augustine disappeared after 7 p.m. on Thursday while swimming at the same beach.
___
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com