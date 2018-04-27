LITCHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State Police say skeletal remains found this week in central Illinois are not believed to be those of a woman who vanished in January.

The remains were found Wednesday by a utility worker who was clearing brush on a hillside near Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield.

The State Journal-Register reports that Illinois State Police said Thursday there’s “no apparent relationship” between the remains and Denita Hedden, a 37-year-old Royal Lakes woman who was last seen Jan. 25.

Royal Lakes is about 25 miles west of Lake Lou Yaeger.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis previously said that it’s identified a “person of interest” in connection with Hedden’s disappearance.

State Police say the race, gender and age of the remains haven’t been determined.

