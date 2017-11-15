PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities say human remains have been found in the Maine city of Portland.

Police say the remains were found around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Stroudwater section of the city. Authorities say the body is partially decomposed.

Lt. Robert Martin says the gender of the person was not immediately known.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is working with police to determine the person’s identity and a cause of death.