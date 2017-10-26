HAMPTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police are investigating after human remains were found in a burning house in Hampton.

The fire started sometime before 4:30 a.m. Thursday at a single-family home in the area of the Goodwin State Forest.

State police say firefighters found the human remains inside the home after putting out the blaze.

Police didn’t provide more information about the nature of the remains but said the medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and a cause of death.

The Hampton Fire Marshal is also investigating.