COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene police say officers found human remains inside a deep pit.

The Spokesman-Review reports police announced Thursday that two children spotted the bones, a skull and articles of clothing while exploring a quarry near the police department.

Police believe the remains were in the pit for two to three years.

They believe the remains belonged to a man between 30 and 50 years old who was missing some teeth and had one twisted tooth.

The clothing found near his remains included a dark-colored T-shirt and tan and brown Russell athletic shorts.

The remains have not been identified.

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com