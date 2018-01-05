COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene police say officers found human remains inside a deep pit.
The Spokesman-Review reports police announced Thursday that two children spotted the bones, a skull and articles of clothing while exploring a quarry near the police department.
Police believe the remains were in the pit for two to three years.
They believe the remains belonged to a man between 30 and 50 years old who was missing some teeth and had one twisted tooth.
The clothing found near his remains included a dark-colored T-shirt and tan and brown Russell athletic shorts.
The remains have not been identified.
___
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com