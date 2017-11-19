PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police say a fire at a Rhode Island home that left 15 people displaced appears suspicious.
Pawtucket Sgt. Christopher LeFort says the Saturday morning fire started near a staircase leading to the basement and appeared to be “suspicious in nature.”
Authorities say 15 people who were inside the three-story residence at the time escaped safely. No injuries were reported.
Police say officers arrested a woman who was found to have outstanding arrest warrants.
