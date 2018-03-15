LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say the bodies of a woman and her infant son have been recovered from the remains of a home that was engulfed in flames.

Lynn Haven police said in a Facebook post Thursday that the bodies of 30-year-old Miranda Marie Corrigan and Michael Lane Humfleet were recovered.

Officers were dispatched in response to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

At that time, it was learned that not all of the occupants had been able to escape from the home. The mother and child were recovered from the remains of the home once the fire was extinguished by firefighters.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and there’s no reason to suspect foul play at this time.