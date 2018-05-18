BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police in Bridgeport are hoping that advanced DNA technology can help them identify the victim of a 1993 homicide that remains unsolved.

The woman was found burned beyond recognition in a vehicle in a vacant lot on June 5, 1993.

Capt. Brian Fitzgerald tells The Connecticut Post the cause of death was listed as a homicide, but the manner was unknown because of how severely the body was burned. The medical examiner estimated the woman was between the ages of 25 and 35.

Police recently sent the women’s DNA to a Virginia lab, which conducted DNA phenotyping, which can be used to predict physical appearance and ancestry and produce an image of what a person might have looked like.

Police now hope someone will recognize the image.

