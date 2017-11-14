GARNET VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man found badly beaten in the trunk of his own car last month has died, and a suspect Pennsylvania investigators say he gave a ride to will face a criminal homicide charge.
Forty-two-year-old Bradley Butler had been charged with attempted homicide after 64-year-old Charles Eget was found Oct. 20 in the car along Interstate 78 in Lebanon County’s Bethel Township.
State police allege that Eget offered Butler a ride, but Butler got nervous at the sight of police cars, beat the victim, forced him into the trunk after a hit-and-run accident, and drove about 100 miles before the car broke down.
A relative told The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens’ Voice that Eget died Sunday evening. Butler also faces kidnapping, carjacking and other charges. His public defender declined comment Tuesday.
