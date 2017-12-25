WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a homeowner shot and killed one of several men who broke into his North Carolina home.
New Hanover County deputies said the homeowner woke up around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the men entering his home.
Investigators say the homeowner and the men started shooting at each other, and one of the suspects was fatally wounded.
Deputies said in a statement that the shooting remains under investigation.
Authorities did not identify the people involved.