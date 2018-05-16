DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a homeless man living in a Penske moving truck physically abused his mother and locked her in the back of the vehicle.
Dothan police tell news outlets 43-year-old Jeffery Eric Seay was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree elder abuse. Seay and his mother, 68-year-old Elizabeth Allen, were living in the truck until they could find somewhere to relocate.
Lt. Lynn Watkins tells the Dothan Eagle that Seay locked Allen inside after an altercation. He had given his mother her cellphone and she told a friend who notified police. Officers found them at a truck stop.
Watkins says Allen was treated for dehydration and injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police are still investigating and there may be additional charges. It is unclear if Seay has a lawyer.
Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com