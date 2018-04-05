BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts high school student brought a knife to school and has been charged.

The Enterprise reports the knife was discovered Tuesday at Brockton High School after a teacher overheard a 16-year-old student saying he hoped no one looked in his bag.

Police responded and confiscated the knife. School officials did not provide a size or description of the knife.

The student was not arrested, but he has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

A schools spokesman says the student is also facing school discipline.

The school handbook says students who bring weapons to school may be placed in an alternate educational setting for 45 school days. Principals are also permitted to suspend students charged with a felony.

Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com