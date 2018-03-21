HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old girl in Canada has been charged in connection with an online threat toward a New Hampshire high school.
Police in Hanover, New Hampshire, said the threat on Instagram was made toward Hanover High School and mentioned a shooting. They said Wednesday they traced the threat to a residence in Canada.
In cooperation with Canadian law enforcement, a search was conducted of the home and electronic devices were seized. The girl was taken into custody charged with posting the threat.
Police said they are still investigating.
