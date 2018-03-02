PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police have stepped up to help a Rhode Island girl who lost her birthday cake and Legoland tickets to thieves that broke into the family’s apartment.

Pawtucket police responded to the break-in in January. Hilary Bilbraut tells the Providence Journal her 9-year-old daughter Destiny has a rare blood disorder, and it “broke her heart” when she found out the Legoland tickets donated through the Make-A-Wish foundation were stolen.

The responding officer, Brian Beech, was moved by the family’s situation. He reached out to his fellow officers, and last Friday he returned to the family’s apartment with replacements for the items they lost.

Queen B’s Cakery in Johnston donated a cake for Destiny, and Legoland Discovery Center brought her to Boston in a limousine.

