AURORA, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after police found two people dead inside a suburban Denver home.

Aurora officers called to conduct a welfare check at the home Friday evening say they heard a single gunshot as they approached.

The Aurora Sentinel reports https://goo.gl/5vGku7 they called in additional resources and later found the bodies in the home. Investigators have not released the names of those involved.

The department’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

No other information was released.

___

Information from: The Aurora Sentinel, http://www.aurorasentinel.com/