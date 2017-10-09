AURORA, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after police found two people dead inside a suburban Denver home.
Aurora officers called to conduct a welfare check at the home Friday evening say they heard a single gunshot as they approached.
The Aurora Sentinel reports https://goo.gl/5vGku7 they called in additional resources and later found the bodies in the home. Investigators have not released the names of those involved.
The department’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.
No other information was released.
___
Information from: The Aurora Sentinel, http://www.aurorasentinel.com/