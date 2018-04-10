BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s police commissioner says he’s considering removing his department’s homicide unit from the investigation into the unsolved death of one of their own detectives.
Commissioner Darryl De Sousa told The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday it was “unfair” to have had the homicide unit investigate the November fatal shooting of Detective Sean Suiter, as his death is “too close to home.” Suiter was killed in an on-duty attack a day before he was to testify in a police corruption case.
His comments come as the department finalizes an agreement with a six-member panel to review Suiter’s death. City officials had previously said the outside panel would assess the case while the homicide unit continued as primary investigators.
The FBI previously rejected then-Commissioner Kevin Davis’ request to take over the case.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com