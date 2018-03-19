NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City say a 34-year-old woman was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment with her hands handcuffed behind her back and a plastic bag over her head.

Police say Ketsia Zephir was found dead Sunday afternoon in her Flatbush home. Investigators say there were no signs of a struggle.

The superintendent of the building says there were at least three other residents living in the apartment.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. An investigation continues.