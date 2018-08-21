DALLAS (AP) — Dallas County authorities say a new inventory search has turned up former sheriff Lupe Valdez’s gun that was reported missing after she stepped down to run for Texas governor.
The Dallas County sheriff’s department Tuesday apologized to Valdez for “any distress and hardship” after the Democratic nominee for governor faced questions surrounding the whereabouts of her on-duty weapon.
The 9mm Berretta was found in the department’s property room. Spokesman Raul Reyna says Valdez “did what she was supposed to do” in returning the gun.
Valdez was sheriff for 13 years. She resigned in December to mount a longshot challenge against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott’s campaign had attacked Valdez over reports of the missing firearm, tweeting that Valdez wants to run Texas “but can’t even keep track of her gun.”