SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A handgun found this week near a Saginaw elementary school had been stolen from a Bay County home sometime within the past year.

A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he was spotted Tuesday with the gun outside Herig Elementary as students were being dismissed for the day. No one was injured.

MLive.com reports that the gun’s registered owner was identified from the weapon’s serial number. The gun was believed to have been stolen by a relative of the owner who didn’t report the theft.

Police say the boy who had the gun was involved in a dispute with another boy his age near the school. Neither boy attended the elementary school.

Saginaw is about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

