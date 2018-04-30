LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a 3-year-old girl died after being found floating in a community pool.
Lauderhill police officials tell news outlets the child was spotted in the pool around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They say she was unresponsive when she was found.
Witnesses told investigators the girl was in the Lauderhill pool with other children and adults. Paramedics began CPR on the child and she was rushed to nearby Plantation General Hospital. Police said she died around 10 p.m.
No further details were immediately available.
