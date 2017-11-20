MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities responding to a car accident in Alabama found a 6-year-old girl who had been accidentally shot by a sibling.

Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook told news outlets that officers saw the car carrying the child crash near the border with Birmingham after traveling a high rate of speed Sunday. Sgt. Bryan Shelton with the Birmingham Police Department says the accident occurred while the girl was being taken to the hospital.

Cook said the girl’s injuries were serious and she was taken to surgery at Children’s of Alabama. Shelton said the girl was in stable condition and that she had been shot in the shoulder.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear, and investigators haven’t determined to whom the gun belonged. An investigation is ongoing.