By
The Associated Press

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old girl accidentally ran over her mom and killed her as they attempted to dislodge their car from a snowbank in western New York.

The Buffalo News reports Saturday that Thursday’s tragic accident occurred in the town of Tonawanda, near Niagara Falls.

According to police the 48-year-old woman’s daughter was helping to free the vehicle after they got stuck in snow and mud backing out of a driveway.

Investigators say the car was in reverse as the mother rocked the car from an open driver’s side door and her daughter mistakenly hit the gas pedal.

That’s when they say the mother was hit by the door, fell down and was pinned underneath the car.

A tow truck eventually lifted the vehicle but medics couldn’t revive the mother.

