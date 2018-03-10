TONAWANDA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old girl accidentally ran over her mom and killed her as they attempted to dislodge their car from a snowbank in western New York.
The Buffalo News reports Saturday that Thursday’s tragic accident occurred in the town of Tonawanda, near Niagara Falls.
According to police the 48-year-old woman’s daughter was helping to free the vehicle after they got stuck in snow and mud backing out of a driveway.
Investigators say the car was in reverse as the mother rocked the car from an open driver’s side door and her daughter mistakenly hit the gas pedal.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gunman in California vet center killings was former patient VIEW
- Florida legislature bucks NRA to pass new gun restrictions after Parkland school shooting
- Drunk man who took $1,600 Uber ride to NJ seeking donations
- FAA bungles $36 billion NextGen aviation project, federal report says
That’s when they say the mother was hit by the door, fell down and was pinned underneath the car.
A tow truck eventually lifted the vehicle but medics couldn’t revive the mother.