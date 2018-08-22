FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they used online genealogical data to identify and track down a suspect in a series of unsolved rapes dating back a decade.
The Fayetteville Police Department issued a news release Wednesday saying that 43-year-old Darold Wayne Bowden has been charged with multiple rape counts related to six assaults from 2006 to 2008.
Lt. John Somerindyke said at a news conference that police submitted crime-scene DNA evidence to a company that compared it with online genealogical data.
He says that company narrowed it to Bowden as a person of interest, and they obtained a current sample of his DNA to confirm his link to the crimes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Hurricane Lane weakens but still packing wallop VIEW
- Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges VIEW
- Back-to-back legal blows in Trump circle jolt presidency WATCH
- Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme VIEW
- Cohen has 'knowledge' of Russia campaign conspiracy, lawyer says
Police declined to say how they obtained the current sample.
A police spokeswoman didn’t know if Bowden has an attorney.