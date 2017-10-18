HIGHGATE, Vt. (AP) — A New Hampshire man wanted on burglary charges has been caught after authorities arrested him as he was trying to cross the Canadian border in Vermont.

Vermont State Police say they caught the 28-year-old man on Interstate 89 in Highgate Wednesday evening. WMUR-TV reports the suspect was identified as a fugitive from justice by customs agents.

The fugitive was identified and taken into custody after they learned he had an active arrest warrant for burglary in Merrimack County, New Hampshire.

He was transported to St. Albans for processing and then transferred to an area jail.